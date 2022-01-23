New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently made her debut on TV with a reality show Hunarbaaz as a judge. The television show also features Mithun Chakraborthy and Karan Johar as other judges for the show. It airs on the Colors channel and is based on showcasing multiple talents that Indian have.

Recently, Parineeti in a interview with Dainik Jagran revealed that, it is Bollywood that has helped her to be a judge and the industry experience is the biggest teacher in her life. She is who she is because of her failure and success in the industry.

Is it because of Bollywood's life teaching she is able to take on the job of a judge in a reality show otherwise, if the same had been offered to her some years ago she might have not been able to do it.

"I always wanted to do multi talent shows. The show should not be limited to any one skill, this is the first show ever I said yes to this fast," Parineeti on picking the show and agreeing to judge it.

"Industry is a wonderful place. The things you learn from life in 20-25 years, that learning comes with double speed in the industry. The reason for this is that we experience many things while doing films. The crash course of life is found here and the same happened to me. This industry has been my biggest teacher. I am 33 years old today. Maturity comes with age, but here the understanding of life is fast," she added.

She also said" It is because of this journey of 10 years in Bollywood, she thought of becoming a judge. he success and failure I got has made me the person I am in front of people today. Had this show come to me two years ago, I might not have been able to judge it."

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in The Girl On The Train which is streaming on Netflix. She had also done Saina Nehwal biopic and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar last year. Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Posted By: Ashita Singh