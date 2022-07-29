'I Made A Mistake...': Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Oscar Slapgate Fiasco

A few months back, Will Smith landed himself in major trouble when he slapped Chris Rock at the 49th Academy Awards. The slap created a lot of controversies. After the slap incident, Will Smith exclusively apologised to the Academy and the nominees. Now, on Friday, Will Smith broke the silence on the topic four months back and apologised to the comedian publically.

Will Smith apologised to Chris' family, the Academy nominees as well as his family. Will shared a video on his Instagram that had a described appology in it.

The video begins with the message “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work." “You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

"This is probably irreplaceable. I spent the last 3 months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened at that moment and I will not unpack all that right now. I can say that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults," Smith said.

Further, Smith also clarified that his wife Jade Pink did not ask him to take such a drastic step at the 49th Academy Awards.

"It's like, I made a choice on my own from my own experience, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with, sorry babe, sorry to my kids and family for the heat that I brought on all of us." Apologizing to fellow nominees, he said, "To all my fellow nominees, This a community, I won because you voted for me. It breaks my heart to have stolen your moment. "I know sorry isn't sufficient," he added."

"Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I did not live up to people's image and impression of me. The work I am trying to do...I am deeply remorseful and I am trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I am human and I made a mistake and I am trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***. I would like to say to those people, I know it was confusing, shocking but I promise you that I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light, and love and joy in the world and you know, if you hang on, we'll be able to be friends again," Smith said.

See Will Smith's post here:

For the unversed, after the incident, Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscar awards for the next 10 years. This step was taken as disciplinary action against the star by the academy.