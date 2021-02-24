Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant requests fans to pray for her mother, who is under going cancer treatment. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has come to an end, and with this, the contestants have gone back to their normal lives. However, it was not for Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant. The actress, who entertained the house for months, was left baffled when she got to know that her mother is suffering from cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi posted her mother's pic and requested her fans to pray for her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment. She wrote, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment.'

On seeing Rakhi's post, Kamya Punjabi was left speechless. Taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong."

Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong pic.twitter.com/rOvStNJr5L — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 23, 2021



Apart from Kamya Punjabi, other TV celebs such as Rashami Desai, Kanika Kapoor and Adaa Khan sent their best wishes to Rakhi Sawant and her mother. They consoled her and said that her mother would be absolutely fine.



Meanwhile, speaking to the Times of India, Rakhi Sawant said that she doesn't regret taking prize money worth Rs 14 lakh. "I needed money for mother's treatment, chemotherapy. Nothing is bigger than my mother or not even the trophy. For me, the audience's love and Salman Khan's gift of the bracelet to me are like a trophy. I walked away with the cash as second, third runner-up doesn't usually get anything and I did not want to take any risk. I don't know if waiting and letting go of the cash could have benefitted me," Rakhi was quoted saying.

