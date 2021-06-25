Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan throws an early birthday bash for elder sister Karisma Kapoor on her 47th birthday. Here have a look at the pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 47th birthday, and B-town celebs have started pouring in wishes. Younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan has also dropped a warm wish for her sister with an adorable video. Calling her sister brave and strong, she dropped a long note expressing her love for Lolo.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video with priceless and unseen pics of herself with Lolo and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... ❤️❤️ Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together ❤️😍 I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo ❤️❤️#MyLoloIsTheBestest 🙌🏼😍 #HappyBirthdayLolo"

Actress Karisma birthday celebration started on Thursday night, though the affair was quite intimate, the pics of the same is going viral on all entertainment portals. In the pics shared by BFF Amrita Arora on her Instagram handle, the birthday girl is looking gorgeous in a black puff-sleeved top with a gold design and black pants. Amrita wore a short sequin dress while Kareena was seen donning comfortable loungewear.

Sharing the pictures, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove.” Karisma dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Lolo also dropped some of her pics from yesterday's dinner party on her Instagram story and thanked Kareena and Saif Ali Khan for throwing an early birthday bash for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood, a show about modern-day parenting and its struggles.

