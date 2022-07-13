'I Love...': Vijay Deverakonda Reacts After Sara Ali Khan Confesses 'She Wants To Date Him'

Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the couch of 'Koffee With Karan' with Janhvi Kapoor. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, the makers unveiled a promo in which Karan Johar asks "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." At first, she denies it but later blurts out, "Vijay Deverakonda".

Soon after the promo was released, Vijay took note of it and reacted to Sara's wish to date him.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoticon)" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Karan Johar released a teaser of his latest episode of 7th season of Koffee With Karan, where Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are acing all questions Karan's throwing at them. In the fun teaser, Janhvi and Sara both talk about friendship. love and all the adventures they have been on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his boxing drama 'Liger', which also stars Ananya Panday. The pan-India film 'Liger' will hit the screens on the August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, Sara has producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh