Rhea Chakraborty took to her official social media handle to share a throwback picture of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The actress even penned down an emotional note. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, many celebs right from Ankita Lokhande to Bhumi Pednekar remembered the late actor. Many of them took to their official social media accounts to share posts and pictures with Sushant.

And the one which caught our eyes was his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who on her Instagram shared a long post along with a throwback pic where Sushant can be seen smiling at her. In her caption, the 'Jalebi' actress wrote:

"There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.

They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.

I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me.

I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me

It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.

A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here .

My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..

There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.

This void cannot be filled..

Without you , I’m standing still..

My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me

I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love..

Bebu and putput forever"

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year after committing suicide. His death case gathered a lot of media attention in India and in abroad. The actor's suicide case is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal