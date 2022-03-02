New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the day is here! Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced the date of his much-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. The movie will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a one-minute video, which featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Sharing the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

King Khan is making a powerful comeback to Bollywood after Zero, which was released in 2018. In the teaser, Both John and Deepika introduce Shah Rukh Khan. However, the mystery remains as SRK's look was not revealed in the first teaser.

About Pathaan:

Before the pandemic, Shah Rukh shot for his much-anticipated movie Pathaan at YRF studios. Some parts of the film are shot in Dubai and the movie is said to be high -octane action film. Besides, the movie will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo.

As per media reports, King Khan had been taking preps for his role in the film.

“SRK has been following a diet and working out in Mannat to get back in shape for Pathan. The next schedule also requires a few action scenes and for that, he’s been pumping some iron,” a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in main roles. The movie is backed by the Yash Raj Films. Pathaan has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screen.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen