New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Director Anurag Basu has opened up about the controversial removal of Govinda from Jagga Jasoos -- a 2017 musical flick that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. In an interview to Mid Day, the Ludo director revealed he had to "let go" of Govinda as he could not take stress around the actor's uncertain availability during the shoot.

"Govindaji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, (there was confusion) if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the flight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I could not have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa. Everything was lined up. I just had to," he said in the interview.

Jagga Jasoos received mixed reviews from the film critics and tanked at the box office. The film was originally scheduled to release on November 27, 2015, though the release date was pushed to April 2017.

In a series of tweets in 2017, Govinda had expressed his disappointment over his removal from the film.

"I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it's completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that is how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I didn't even charge my signing amount, make no contracts. I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior's son I was told I will get the script," Govinda tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja