New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We have all grown up watching Takeshi's Castle. The child-oriented Hindi dubbed version of the popular Japanese show was aired in India in 2005 on the Pogo channel and it was dubbed by Jaaved Jaaferi in a comical manner. The show at that time had amassed a massive fan following and an unshakable fan base.

A couple of months back, it was speculated that the most hilarious Japanese show was coming back and will be made available on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The report also suggested that it will be available with a new name and Jaaved Jaaferi will dub the reboot season too. However, in the latest development on the same, Jaaved has denied him being approached for the show.

“I have not been approached but I would love to be a part of it again. I remember when they approached me I was a bit reluctant. I was told it was a kid’s show and I had to give commentary. I watched a few episodes and loved it. I thought it was a crazy mad show. It just started picking up and we also found a lot of adults liking the show. I would really love to do it again," Jaaved told News 18.

He also revealed that the showrunners had even tried to replace him. “I asked them to hike my fees as I was contributing towards the popularity of the show with my voiceover. They tried to get someone else and dubbed a few episodes. But it didn’t work out. Ultimately, they called me back and agreed to pay me more."

On a totally different note, Jaaved also shared he wasn't sure in the game show who won and he literally has to ask. “(Laughs) Ab tak pata nahi chala kaun jeeta hai. I would actually say in the commentary that ‘Mujhe kuch nahi samaj aa raha hai, koi bata do kaun jeeta hai." I would read out the end credits also. The participants were crazy and I had also gone crazy (laughs)."

Meanwhile, the Jaaved is gearing up for the release of his new web series, Escaype Live, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. He was last seen in the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend which aired on Zee5.

