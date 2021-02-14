Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are parents to their 4-year-old son Taimur aka Tim. He was born on December 20, 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy last year in August.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tinsel town's power couple -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan -- are painting the B-town red on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The Tashan actress posted a heartfelt yet quirky wish for her husband Saif on lovers' day.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback picture and wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the photo, Kareena and Saif were looking in the camera with Bebo carrying a black full-sleeved sweater with a white scarf. The actress also tied her hair in a sleek ponytail while Saif was looking handsome as ever in the moustache look. He was donning a checked shirt and grey scarf and was holding Kareena in his arms while posing for the photo.

The Good Newwz actor also shared an adorable Valentine's Day wish for her four-year-old son Taimur. Taking to Instagram, she posted a cute picture of Taimur in which he was flaunting his pout in the adorable photo. Kareena captioned it, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena is pregnant with her second child and it is reported that the actress is expected to deliver on February 15. A few days back, Saif Ali Khan in an interview revealed that the couple will be blessed with their second child in February.

Recently, Randhir Kapoor- Kareena's father in an interview with an online portal revealed that Kareena's due date is on February 15. For the unversed, Randhir Kapoor's birthday also falls on February 15.

Saif and Kareena are parents to their 4-year-old son Taimur aka Tim. He was born on December 20, 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy last year in August.

The actress has also wrapped up her work this week before going on maternity leave. Earlier, she did a photoshoot for Puma and Dharma 2.0.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma