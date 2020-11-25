Taapsee was last seen in the film Thappad and the film was helmed by Anubhav Sinha, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu who has never shied away to express her opinion on social media has recently called out a troll and has given a befitting reply as she shared the screenshot on the social media. On Tuesday, Taapsee shared a message in which a troll called her a faltu heroine.

The troll further said that "Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai," to which Taapsee replied, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye."

As the troll was constantly trying to attack her, Taapsee said, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.” She also shared a video on her Instagram, "Ignore all the abuse you get so that other girls can deal with it.”

Taapsee was last seen in the film Thappad. The film was helmed by Anubhav Sinha. She has many films in her pipeline right now and she will soon be seen in the Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, the film also starres Vikrant Massey, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. The film Loop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run while Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor was in Maldives a few days back and she was enjoying her vacation with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend. From her vacation, she shared many photos and videos and took the internet by storm.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma