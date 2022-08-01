'I Have Been Insecure': Naga Chaitanya Talks About Stepping Into Bollywood

Naga Chaitanya has been making headlines for some time now. Whether it is personal reasons or professional reasons, the actor has all the limelight to himself. The actor rules the hearts of the Telugu audience, and now, the actress is set to step into Hindi films. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Naga opened up about why he did not step into the Bollywood industry. The actor said that he was 'shying-away' from Hindi films.

“I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest,” Naga was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Later, the actor was asked what made him choose Laal Singh Chaddha, to which he replied, “When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north, and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour.”

“I think I needed a transition film like this. We shot sync sound, and my lines were given to me way in advance. This whole process has given me a lot of confidence to do a Hindi film and be showcased on a Bollywood platform. But the true test is on August 11. The audience needs to accept me. If I pass that test, I would definitely love to look for more opportunities,” he further added.

About the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The film is helmed by Advait Chauhan and is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forest Gump. The film will hit the big screens on August 11. Apart from Aamir and Chaitanya, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

The movie will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which also releases on August 11.