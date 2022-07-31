'I Had To Give Audition', Says Kareena Kapoor Ahead Of Laal Singh Chadha Release

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor has always been everyone's favourite. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Recently, the actress revealed that she had to give an audition in order to bag a role in her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena will be working opposite Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 11. Chaitanya Akkineni also features in the film.

During a conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Bebo was asked whether she wanted to be a part of the film because Aamir was in it.

The actress replied, “Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it. He always says ‘listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha.”

I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part,” she further added.

Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film is the Hindi fdapation of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forest Gump. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens earlier this year. However, in order to avoid the clash with the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.

Even though, in August well, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which also releases on August 11.

Kareena has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress is set to enthrall her audience with an amazing performance. She will be seen in the adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X.

With his movie, Kareena will mark her debut on the OTT platform. The movie is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and it will be released on Netflix.