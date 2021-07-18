Speaking to Maniesh Paul, Bharti said that she was too scared to talk about the incident and could not open up about it back then. However, she said that the situation has changed now and she has the courage to fight back against these kinds of incidents.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bharti Singh, who is often known as the "laughter queen", is someone who has the ability to make anyone burst into laughter. For years, the comedienne has been bringing a smile on her fans' faces with her stand-up comedy. However, Singh has now opened up about a horrifying incident about her past when she was "inappropriately touched" by an event coordinator.

"The coordinators sometimes misbehaved. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it’s not a good feeling, but then also think that he’s like my uncle, he can’t be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right," she said.

"So I thought this doesn’t feel right. I had no understanding. I have the confidence to fight now. I can now say ‘what is the matter, what are you looking at, go out we are changing now’. I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then," she added.



Talking about her past live, the actress spoke about the hardships her mother has faced and revealed that she once used to save food coupons so that she can feed her family.



"We used to get free food from the government. I also got Rs 15 per day. They used to give us three coupons of Rs 5 each and we could get a glass of juice with one coupon. You won’t believe it, I used to have one glass of juice, just to ensure I have the energy to stand there for hours and practice rifle shooting. The rest, I would save. At the end of the month, I used to get fruits and juices in exchange for those coupons and take them home," she added.

Recently, Bharti was seen on the set of Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

