'I Feel Sad': Aamir Khan Asks Fans Not To Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement as the actor is coming back to the big screen after 4 years. The actor has been promoting his film heavily as well. In a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha getting hate on social media and boycotting the Laal Singh Chaddha trend on Twitter.

According to India Today, Aamir Khan expressed his sadness and said that people misunderstood that he does not like India. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said as quoted by India Today.

Earlier, Aamir khan hosted a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar at Chiranjeevi's home. Chiranjeevi was all praise for the film and has also presented the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The movie got delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music of Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the songs of this film. This will be Pritam's third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 in 2013 and Dangal in 2016. Meanwhile, Mohan Kannan, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices to the songs.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Both the film will release in theatres on August 11, 2022.