New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aayush Sharma’s identity as an artist has been closely associated with him being the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan. However, the 31-year-old actor asserts that ‘by putting in hard work’ he can counter the assertion of him acting in a Salman Khan-produced film by the virtue of him being a family member and his film being a family matter at the same time.

“Somewhere down the line, people might say ‘Arey ghar ki baat thi, bhai ne picture produce kia hai toh kya ho gaya’(since this was an internal matter of house, what’s the big deal if bhai produced the picture). The only way to counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work,” Aayush Sharma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

I am representing Salman’s name: Aayush Sharma

Ayush further tells the leading daily that Salman Khan has put in five years on training him before he got into movies. “I feel I’m representing his name. I feel that if I don’t work, people might say that maybe his coaching or training didn’t work. These factors keep playing in my mind,” Sharma says, adding, “Though bhai is very casual about it in front of everyone, there is a sense in me that he is putting so much of trust, faith on and more than anything, he is putting his hard earned money on me. I hope he is proud of me by the end of it. At least he should be convinced that I am doing the right thing.”

Sharma further says that stakes are high since the film has Salman Khan in it and one has to be a worthy opponent to him. “There needs to be some sort of a believability in the character,” says Aayush Sharma.

After a commercial and critical debacle with 2018 rom-com ‘Loveyatri: A Journey of Love’, a Salman Khan Films’ production, Aayush will be next seen in ‘Antim: The New Final Truth’ in a negative role opposite Salman Khan.

Antim: The final truth will release on Box Office on 26 November, 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma