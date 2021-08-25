It's Nia Sharma's birthday next month and she has been receiving gifts from her fans but here is what she has to say about it

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nia Sharma is one of those who actually knows how to make a headline for one or another reason. Once again the actress has grab eyeballs on social media. Be it her bold pictures or Epic dance moves, she has been the centre of attraction ever since. This time the Nagin actress has made the headline because of her birthday. Nia Sharma celebrates her birthday on September 17 and with only a few days to go, she has already started receiving birthday gifts from her oh so loyal fans!

Receiving gifts before birthday isn't it nice? but not for Nia as she requested her fans to not to send a gift on her birthday and mentioned that how she feels truly overwhelmed and embarrassed at the same time by accepting gifts that are sent by her little fans.

Mentioning her unconditional love for her fans, she requested them to stop sending presents and stressing out for her birthday celebrations. Nia Sharma using her Instagram handle shared the note with her fans which states, "Hi My Dear fans, well-wishers.. I know you guys are again planning and going out of your way to make my birthday (17th September) so special like last 10 years, for which I am forever grateful and humbled..never received the kind of love otherwise.”

She added, "but it’s genuinely time to move on..I truly feel embarrassed to be accepting gifts by my little fans and I hope you will understand that emotion. I want to request you all to avoid sending presents, stop stressing out..coz you sticking by my side is what I need and I know I have your back always:))).”

Nia Sharma was last seen in the Zee TV web series ‘Jamai Raja 2’ opposite Ravi Dubey. She was also featured in the thriller web series Twisted 2. Her other popular stints in daily soaps are Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin.

Posted By: Ashita Singh