New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ameesha Patel is all set to make her acting come back with her blockbuster hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that released in 2001. The actress kicked off the shooting for Gadar 2: The Katha Continues last year in Himachal Pradesh with the same team, director Anil Sharma and co-star Sunny Deol.

Recently, the actress got chatty with ETimes, wherein she shared her experience working on the upcoming project. She said, "It’s a very homely environment. I enjoy being bossy on the set (laughs). I can throw any tantrums I want to. I am just laughing and joking even in the harshest conditions at work. That’s the magic on set when you team up with people you get along so well with.”

She further talked about taking tips from Sunny Deol regarding her scene or dialogues. "As my co-star I would ask Sunny how I should go about performing a scene. We all have so much respect for each other. The shooting conditions were harsh, we were working for 16-18 hours at a stretch, everyone was short of sleep yet we all were working in good spirit," she added.

Talking about the director, Ameesha said that Anil is amazing and opened minded when it comes to clearing her doubts or opinions regarding a scene. He further added that he has no ego over his creativity and the set feels good when everyone has just one goal, which is to make a good film.

Earlier, Ameesha shared a pic on her Instagram from the first day of the shoot. She wrote, “Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion.”

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared the pics from the set of Gadar 2. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "Gadar 2, the sequel to Gadar, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma - commences shoot today...Directed by Anil Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.”

Gadar 2 will also see Utkarsh Sharma reprising his role as Sunny and Ameesha's son. For unversed, Utkarsh Sharma is the son of director Anil Sharma.

