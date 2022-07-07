'I Don’t Write Like Others': On Birthday, Kailash Kher Reveals What Makes Him Different From Others

Happy Birthday Kailash Kher! There's no doubt that Kailash Kher's voice has magic in itself. The musician-singer turned a year older today (July 7). Kailash during an interview revealed that he never writes a song that heaps praise about a materialistic aspect of a person.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the singer said that his style of writing includes praise on a person's materialistic aspects including lips, eyes, and others.

"I cannot lie praising lips and cheeks. These deteriorate. I won't talk about the mortal stuff. I talk of emotions. (sings) Tu dhare jahan pao, tu muskaye ye dharti tujhe jeet jeet haarun ye pran pran varun teri aarti utarun (The earth smiles at each spot that you step. I win when I lose myself and sing your laurels). I do not write the way others do. That, too, is a source of entertainment but not how I want to pursue my music. We had heard of amazing beauty of people like Marilyn Monroe, but all of them had to die and go back to ashes. We are attracted towards that which does not die. We look at spirituality in romance as well," Kailash was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Kailash Kher's song Teri Deewani has a magical effect on people's minds. The song is among the most popular songs. Apart from Teri Deewani, Kailash has also lent his voice to songs such as Saiyaan, Allah Ke Bande, and Bahubali tracks. He also bagged the Padma Shri award in 2017.

During the interview, Kailash opened up about several things including his journey and facing rejections.

"I came to Mumbai in 2002 and met record companies, but I was rejected saying 'this world is not melancholic'. It was for the first time that I heard the word. I was like 'mangal hota hai, ye melancholic kya hota hai (I had heard of Mangal, what is melancholic?) I learned my English by hearing words. I did not go to the usual school or college. So, the record companies would either not give me time, or they would reject me," the singer said.