Sonu said that his son Neevan is interested in gaming and lives in the UAE, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed the plans for his son's future and has said that he does not want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Sonu said that his son Neevan is interested in gaming and lives in the UAE.

In an interview with Times Now, Sonu said that he does not want his son to be a singer, at least not in this country. Adding to this, he said that his son does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. The singer also said that his son is very talented and he is a born singer but he has another interest in life. Sonu added that his son is excellent at the game Fortnite.

Sonu further said that his son is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent.

The singer also said that he does not want to tell his son about what to do in life. "Let’s see what he wants to do himself.”

Sonu Nigam has given several hit numbers in the Bollywood industry. Earlier, he accused T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar of being the ‘mafia’ in the music industry. He posted a long video and said, "Tune galat aadmi se panga le liya, samjha."

Bhushan's wife Divya Khosla Kumar responded to his accusation and said, Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.... im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns.... #sonunigam."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma