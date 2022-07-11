'I Don't Know...': Dhanush On How He Ended Up Being A Part Of 'The Gray Man'

Superstar Dhanush is all set for his Hollywood debut in the film 'The Gray Man'. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie will release on Netflix. Recently, at the press conference, Dhanush talked about how he got associated with the project and his answer made everyone chuckle. He said he didn’t know how he ended up being part of the film, but he was very thrilled and excited to work in this project.The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead role and Dhanush will play a pivotal role in the film.

"I don’t know how I ended up in this film", Dhanush said at the press conference. This answer made everyone laugh, including his co-stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page. He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

Talking about his experience of working in The Gray Man, Dhanush said, “I was really excited. Of course I don’t say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more.”

Earlier, Netflix India announced that the Russo Brother will join Dhanush for the promotion of 'The Gray Man'. Sharing the news, the official Instagram account of Netflix India wrote, "Some great news from the #TheGrayMan! @TheRussoBrothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned".

When Dhanush announced that he will be part of The Gray Man, he thanked his fans for their love and support. He said in a statement, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

The Gray Man is an action-thriller and it is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The movie will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.