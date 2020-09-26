"Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," he added.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Refuting media reports that described the two people -- Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra -- being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Bollywood drug case, filmmaker Karan Johar on late Friday night said that he did not personally know the two persons and are not his 'aides' as claimed by media reports.

The NCB on Friday detained, Kshitij Prasad, a reported executive producer in Dharam Productions -- Karan Johar's production house -- for questioning in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. However, he was not arrested by the NCB as of now but only detained for questioning.

Responding to the claims by several media reports, Karana Johar said that Kshitij Prasad is not connected with his Dharma Productions. Johar said that Prasada joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019, as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which did not eventually materialise, while Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB, worked with them on projects for short durations between 2011 and 2013.



"I would like to state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides"/"close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are 'aides' or 'close aides'," Johar said in a statement.



Karan Johar further criticised the claims by media reports about the consumption of drugs in one of the parties hosted by the filmmaker at his residence last year in July. Johar termed these reports 'slanderous and malicious'.

"These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," Johar said in his statement.

"I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," he added.

"In the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me," Johar's statement added.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Posted By: Talib Khan