New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushmita Sen is one of the strongest and fiercest actresses of Bollywood. She lives her life on her terms and never compromises from her beliefs. A few years ago she had said that women must buy their own diamonds. Proving her words she has now revealed that she does not let anyone, including her beau Rohman Shawl gift her diamonds.

In a recent interview with Zoom Tv, Sushmita when asked about being gifted jewels by her boyfriend, she said, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them.”

She then cherished her memories of the first diamond she bought and said it was a “ten-cent diamond with a pure gold band that had an open-ended thing” that could be adjusted for size. “After that, I graduated slowly to 22 carats.”

The actress further said, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

Earlier, the actress had slammed many rumors on her alleged engagement to her boyfriend Rohman Shawl when the actress was spotted with big bling on her finger. Shutting the rumours then she said, "This ring is to remind me and all of you that I don’t need a man in my life to have diamonds. I can own them myself.”

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya, a web series that streamed in Disney+ Hotstar and she recently wrapped up shoot for the second season of 'Aarya' which will also stream on Disney.

Posted By: Ashita Singh