'I Dig Deeper Than Gold': Sushmita Sen's Perfect Reply To Trolls Over Dating Lalit Modi

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has hit back at those who called her a "gold digger" after her news of dating IPL founder Lalit Modi went viral.

Sushmita, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool and penned a perfect reply for her trolls.

"It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming," she wrote in her latest post on Instagram, along with a serene photo of herself in an infinity pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

"The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip... The friends I never had and the acquaintances I've never met all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character, monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!!," Sushmita Sen wrote.

"I dig deeper than Gold and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" the actor, who once endorsed a line of diamonds, said.

"I love the all-heart support my well-wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine... cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun... perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience," Sushmita Sen wrote.

Earlier, on the same day, Sushmita expressed her appreciation for a pair of articles on the subject and shared some of the articles on her Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi also hit out at online trolls with an Instagram post, writing, "Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me for apparently wrongly tagging. Can someone explain ... I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages where two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and time is good, magic can happen ... My advice: live and let others live."