R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan who recently made India and his father proud after winning gold for swimming in Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen revealed that he wants to make name for himself and not just be recognised as a Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son. A few days back, Vedaant was in the headlines for winning at Danish Open 2022. Now, the kid has opened up about his win and said that he won't want to live under his dad's shadow.

Many Bollywood celebs and others hailed Vedaant for his accomplishment. R Madhavan also praised his son. In an interview with DD India, Vedaant said, “I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan's son.” The star kid also opened up on the sacrifices his parents have made for him. “They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai,” he said.

R Madhavan has always been vocal about his support for his son being an Olympics aspirant. The Madhavan family even shifted to Dubai last year so Vedaant can prepare for the tournament easily.

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan had won a silver and gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. The star kid won the gold medal in the 800m swimming event and clocked 8:17.28.

Praising his son after his win, Maddy took to his Instagram account and wrote, “GOLD. With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team.”

He separately thanked Vedaant’s coach and wrote, “@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Netflix's original series De Coupled and he will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

