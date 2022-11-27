'I Didn't Know How To Deal With It': Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Went To Rehab Thrice, Had A Heart Attack

ANURAG Kashyap is one of the most popular directors in the film industry and has excelled in crime and dark genre films. However, the filmmaker will now try his hand at romantic drama and is all set for the release of his film 'Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat'. Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, the Dev D director opened up about his mental health struggles and the dark phase of life.

Talking about his struggle with depression, Anurag revealed that he went through a dark phase while shooting for his film 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'. His film was delayed due to the lockdown and also had to leave Twitter because of the backlash he faced. He had to go to rehab thrice and he also suffered a heart attack.

"I didn't know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back. I am myself now. But I still went on making films. I made Dobaara. Unlike other people, I don't have the luxury to sit and wait. I don't do massive projects which can sustain my people, my team," he told The Indian Express.

Doobara director also talked about how his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got anxiety attacks after receiving rape threats on Twitter.

"I went off Twitter because my daughter was getting trolled, getting rape threats. And she started getting anxiety attacks. So I went off Twitter in August 2019, and went to Portugal," Anurag said.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap last directed Dobaara, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie did not perform well at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix. Dobaaraa is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

Anurag Kashyap's film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat will hit the theatres in January 2023. The movie stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead role.