'Despise People Who Interfere': Jaya Bachchan Reveals Why She Is Digusted By Media

Actor and Politician Jaya Bachchan has finally opened up on why she is disgusted with the media. In her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya', the veteran actress said that she feels "very strongly" about the media.

In the latest episode of Navya's podcast titled 'Limelight and Lemons' Jaya Bachchan spoke on the constant intrusion of the media, paparazzi culture and trolls. The 'K3G' actor was very clear on her views about how she does not like the media when they intrude on her privacy.

Mrs Bachchan said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed?)'."

"I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice, because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else," she added.

She added that she doesn't mind people taking her pictures but they should take 'consent'. She said, 'No means no' is a famous dialogue from 'Pink' and that's how it should be."

Meanwhile, Mrs Bachchan also talked about critics and trolls and said "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have an opinion about them personally, and you have an opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept."

"You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on the judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Meanwhile, this episode of Jaya Bachchan being angry started when she visited the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and then some paps tried to capture her. A video of the event has gone viral where Jaya Ji can be seen slamming the paps for intruding on her privacy.