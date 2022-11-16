'I'll Keep Choosing You': Dheeraj Dhooper Wishes Wife Vinny Arora On Their Wedding Anniversary

Television actor Dheeraj Dhooper and his wife Vinny Arora Dhooper are celebrating their wedding anniversary on November 16, 2022. To wish his wife on the special day, the Kundali Bhagya actor headed to his social media space and penned a heartfelt note for her. Not only did Dheeraj wish Vinny on their wedding anniversary, but the latter also shared a sweet post to mark the day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhooper posted a couple of adorable pictures which featured him and his wife posing candidly. While Vinny looked pretty in a yellow-coloured floral dress, Dhooper donned a black t-shirt and blue-coloured denim. "I choose you. And I’ll choose you, over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat! I’ll keep choosing you. Happy wedding anniversary my truly better half @vinnyaroradhoopar," he wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Vinny also headed to her Instagram handle and dedicated a heartfelt post to her doting husband. Sharing some loved-up pictures on the photo-blogging site, Arora captioned the post, "6 years ago the man of my dreams made me a promise & boy! did he keep his word? He provides, protects, guides & above all loves us like there’s no tomorrow .. he’s our shield, our anchor, our world Happy wedding anniversary husband @dheerajdhoopar."

It is pertinent to note that Vinny and Dheeraj tied the knot in 2016 after dating for around seven years. The couple is currently reaping the joys of parenthood as they were recently blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the good news on social media, Dheeraj uploaded a card which had the text written, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10/8/22, Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj."