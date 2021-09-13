Britney Spears' beau Sam Asghari also dropped a heartwarming pic announcing the engagement and captioned it with emojis. In the pic, the couple can be seen kissing while the singer flaunts her diamond ring.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American singer Britney Spears has finally taken a plunge and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. This news was confirmed by the 'Princess of Pop' herself after she dropped a lovey-dovey post with beau flaunting her diamond ring.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video wherein she's showing off her ring finger and captioned it as "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!!!". In the video, Britney is looking elegant in a full-sleeved pink coloured top while Sam complimented her in a casual red t-shirt. Also, she can be seen giving a peck on his cheek.

As soon as she dropped the post, fans and celebrity artists flooded her comment section with congratulatory wishes. Parish Hilton wrote, "Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!", while fans dropped hearts and ring emojis.

Speares' beau also dropped a heartwarming pic announcing the engagement and captioned it with emojis. In the pic, the couple can be seen kissing while the singer flaunts her diamond ring.

Recently, Sam Asghari took the internet by storm after he posted a picture of a diamond ring on his Instagram handle. However, later he deleted the post and claimed that his account was hacked.

Britney and Sam first met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for pop queen's single Slumber Party, and since then, they have been growing strong. The merry news of their engagement has come after Britney's father filed a petition to end the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter's life and money for 13 years.

The singer already has two children-- Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline, with former husband, Kevin Federline.

Britney is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000. She rose to fame when she was just 15-years-old with songs-- ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again. It became two of the best selling albums of all time, making her the best-selling teenage artist.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv