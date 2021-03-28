Babil keeps sharing photos and videos of Irrfan Khan on Instagram. He enjoys a massive fan following of 105K followers, and he keeps updating his followers about his daily life.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 66th Filmfare Awards took place on Saturday i.e. March 27. Late actor Irrfan Khan was awarded the Best Actor Award for the film Angrezi Medium and Lifetime Achievement award. To accept Irrfan Khan's awards, his son Babil walked to the stage and he was carrying a blue attire. Soon after the award night, Babil shared a video in which he revealed that he wore his father's clothes to the Filmfare Award night.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a video in which his mother Sutapa Sikdar was dressing him up. He shared the video with the caption, that read, "Mamma dressing me up - So in my little speech while accepting baba’s awards from @jaideepahlawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk , I basically said “this is not my place to say anything."

Adding further to it, he said, "people say you cannot fit into your father's shows but at least I can fit into his clothes."

He concluded the note with the story behind wearing his father's clothes in an award function, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with."

Earlier today, Babil shared a picture with Jaideep Ahlawat in which he was posing with him on the red carpet. His caption read, "My favourite people in the world: @jaideepahlawat , @itsvijayvarma , @pankajtripathi , @ayushmannk , @itsbhupendrajadawat, @kans26 , @rajkummar_rao @tripti_dimri not in that order (outside family of course)."

The Namesake actor passed away last year on April 29. He was 53. Since then, his son Babil keeps sharing photos and videos of Irrfan Khan on Instagram. Babil has a massive fan following of 105K followers, and he keeps updating his followers about his daily life.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma