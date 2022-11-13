'I Backed Out..': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Hera Pheri 3

AKSHAY Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer 'Hera Pheri' franchise are still one of the most popular comedy films of all time. However, the news of Akshay not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 broke fans' hearts. As soon as the news came out, fans started trending 'No Akshay Kumar No Hera Pheri 3' on social media. Now, at an event, Akshay opened up about the reason for his exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay revealed that he was not happy with some creative aspects of the film so he walked out of the project. He also expresses his sadness and apologised to his fans as well. "It is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans," Akshay said at an event organised by Hindustan Times.

He added, "I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry."

Earlier, Paresh Rawal on Twitter confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3. A fan asked Paresh Rawal if Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3 and he replied, "Yes, it's true".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. Ram Setu was Akshay's fourth film of 2022 and it only showed an average performance at the box office.

Akshay will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan. He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra.