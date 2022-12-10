'I Am The Pretty One, She Has...': Malaika Arora Roasts Sister Amrita On 'Moving In With Malaika' | Watch

Actor and model personality Malaika Arora has made her digital debut with 'Moving In With Malaika' airing on Disney+Hotstar. In the upcoming episode of the show, Malaika Arora will be seen organizing a standup comedy act, where she will roast herself and her sister Amrita Arora present in the audience.

In a recent clip shared by Disney+Hotstar on their Instagram handle, Malaika Arora is seen starting her act by calling everyone obsessed with her 'age', where she is also termed as 'old.' Taking a dig at herself she further goes calling herself old while she quotes, 'looks like this.' Hilariously she also states 'Jalkukdi log.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The actress also addressed her divorce issue with Arbaaz Khan where Malaika was seen saying, "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when the f**k will all of you move on?." The actress also took a hilarious dig at her sister Amrita Arora, where she announces "My sister's in the house! She's the funny one. I'm the pretty one." Malaika continued by stating, "She has a rich husband and I am doing standup."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora also recalled the time of her separation stating, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could probably let go of certainties."

Malaika further added, "I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."

Malika Arora also mentioned her 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' song times when she danced on top of a train making her name in the Bollywood industry and earning the name of a 'Thane girl' in the B-town world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

'Moving In With Malaika' airs on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday at 8 PM, where the series will take you to the streets of Malaika Arora's journey.