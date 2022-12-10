'I Am The Pretty One, She Has...': Malaika Arora Roasts Sister Amrita On 'Moving In With Malaika' | Watch

Updated: Sat, 10 Dec 2022 12:34 PM IST
Actor and model personality Malaika Arora has made her digital debut with 'Moving In With Malaika' airing on Disney+Hotstar. In the upcoming episode of the show, Malaika Arora will be seen organizing a standup comedy act, where she will roast herself and her sister Amrita Arora present in the audience.
In a recent clip shared by Disney+Hotstar on their Instagram handle, Malaika Arora is seen starting her act by calling everyone obsessed with her 'age', where she is also termed as 'old.' Taking a dig at herself she further goes calling herself old while she quotes, 'looks like this.' Hilariously she also states 'Jalkukdi log.'
The actress also addressed her divorce issue with Arbaaz Khan where Malaika was seen saying, "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when the f**k will all of you move on?." The actress also took a hilarious dig at her sister Amrita Arora, where she announces "My sister's in the house! She's the funny one. I'm the pretty one." Malaika continued by stating, "She has a rich husband and I am doing standup."
Malaika Arora also recalled the time of her separation stating, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could probably let go of certainties."
Malaika further added, "I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."
Malika Arora also mentioned her 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' song times when she danced on top of a train making her name in the Bollywood industry and earning the name of a 'Thane girl' in the B-town world.
'Moving In With Malaika' airs on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday at 8 PM, where the series will take you to the streets of Malaika Arora's journey.