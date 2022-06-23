'I Am Still A Beggar': Nia Sharma Talks About Her 'Non-Voluntary' Break From TV Screen

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent actresses on Indian television but she has been missing from the television screens for a while now and the reason behind her break is finally out. Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video for Javed Ali's song Hairaan opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor but has been missing from the television screen since her stint in Bigg Boss in the year 2021.

At the same, Nia Sharma has finally spill the beans and said that her break from TV is not 'Voluntary'.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I won't work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

Nia also talked about the hurdles that she is facing currently before auditioning for a show, "I think I have stopped moving only. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai. Na to I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on a phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki Baat hai. For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, something big comes up, I will take it, I want to take it."

Talking about Nia's work, she rose to fame with her stint in the Star Plus show 'Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai'. Her last TV serial was Naagin 4 where she played Brinda. Apart from that Nia has been working on music videos such as Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Do Ghoont among others. She was also seen in the web series Jamai Raja 2.