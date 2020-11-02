New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ankita Lokhande was grabbing headlines as she showed support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family post his demise. However, she faced severe backlash and support too as she spoke against Rhea Chakraborty and her fiance Vicky Jain was also criticised for the same. Recently, the actor posted a heartfelt note on social media in which she apologised to her fiance for the things he faced because of her.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her fiance Vicky and wrote, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate ?? Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations ??"

She further wrote, "And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing??I love you ?? @jainvick #viank (sic)"

Ankita faced backlash on social media when she spoke against Rhea Chakraborty. At that time, her fiance came in her support and said that not everybody will value the person Ankita is. He had written, "There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued."

Vicky was also trolled on social media for taking his stand. After which he also limited his Instagram's comment section because of the criticism he received.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma