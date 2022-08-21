'I Am Single Because...': Lavanya Tripathi Reacts To Marriage Rumours With Varun Tej

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been hitting the headlines for their rumoured relationship. The Antariksham 9000 KMPH actors have once again grabbed eyeballs after they met at a private party and later the rumours of the duo tying the knot surfaced online. However, finally, Lavanya has reacted to all the dating and marriage rumours.

Lavanya Tripathi has dismissed the news stating, "I am single because I have not found the right answer." Recently, during an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Lavanya, reacted to the marriage rumours with Varun Tej and dismissed them. She further added, that all this news is grabbing headlines only because they both featured together in a film.

The actress said that her rumour of being in a live-in relationship is one of the weirdest rumours she has ever come across. However, fans are widely speculating that the duo are together and are concealing their relationship.

Recently, Varun and Lavanya were spotted at a common friend's birthday party after which the picture of the duo went viral. The party was also attended by Dharam Tej, Nitin and his wife Shalini. For the unversed, Lavanya shared a close bond with Varun's sister Niharika. Lavanya had also attended Niharika Konidela's lavish wedding in Udaipur.

For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya have worked together in 2 films- Mister and Antariksham. The chemistry between the actors has been widely loved by fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front Lavanya, the actress was recently seen in the ZEE5 web series Puli-Meka. The storyline of the show depicts a serial killer, who targets the police department by killing cops one after another. The last movie in which Lavanya appeared was titled Happy Birthday.

On the other hand, Varun Tej last appeared in F3, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The film was a Telugu-language comedy entertainer and turned out to be a massive hit on the big screens. Varun will be next seen in project VT12.