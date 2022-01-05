New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma enjoys a massive fan following and fame, but he is not done yet. After ruling the Television industry for the past few years Kapil Sharma is all set to make his Netflix debut with a comedy special "Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet". His comedy special is set to premiere on January 28, the Kapil announced on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram, Kapil shared a clip of the show and wrote, "Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet”! @netflix_in"

"From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet!

Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage 😜 “kapil sharma: I am not done yet”! @NetflixIndia @beingu_studios #kapilsharmaonnetflix ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WlcHru0rUP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

"Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bone, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut," a note from Netflix read.

In the video shared by Kapil, he can be seen sharing some hilarious thoughts of his.“I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for,” Kapil introduced himself in a video, which he shared on his social media handles.

Yeh koi hasi-mazaak ki baat nahi hai when we tell you that @KapilSharmaK9's stand up special is coming to Netflix 😱😱😱



'Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet' arrives on January 28! #KapilSharmaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fdenfsvk7m — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 5, 2022

"There is an inner voice you hear as an artist, that 'I am not done yet'. I need to do something else, but where does one do it? So, Netflix really attracted me... It is available in around 190 countries. Everyone said they are interested in listening to my story. I was like, 'Seriously?' You could say this is my story, but yes, my story in my style," Sharma said.

The comedian currently hosts "The Kapil Sharma Show", which airs on the weekends on Sony TV.

Posted By: Ashita Singh