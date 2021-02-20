Calling minister 'fool', Panga actress took to her Twitter handle and reacted to Panse's "Naachney gaaney waali" remark. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress in Bollywood who wear heart on her sleeve when it comes to slamming or voicing her opinion. Something like this happened recently when former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse made sexist remarks on the actress. Calling minister 'fool', Panga actress took to her Twitter handle and reacted to Panse's "Naachney gaaney waali" remark.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones," Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Twitter handle.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones."

Her tweet came in response to an IANS tweet, which read- "Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer).

For unversed, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Sukhdev Panse, while speaking to the workers and media, made a derogatory remark in-wake to attack the actress for not supporting farmers' protest.

"Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye...Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers..." ANI quoted the minister saying while he submitted a memorandum to District Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni.

"Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye...Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers..." while submitting memorandum to District Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni.

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress has few interesting projects in her kitty including Tejas, where she will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot. Second is Dhaakad, where she will be playing the role of Agent Agni. And last but not least, Kangana will be seen as actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi.

