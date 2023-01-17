Hyun Bin And Son Ye-Jin’s Crash Landing On You American Remake To Be A Sci-Fi Series: Reports

Crash Landing On You is in the final stages of development of its American version. (Image Credits: Netflix)

One of the most popular Korean shows, ‘Crash Landing On You’ is all set to be remadeinto an American series. According to reports, the Netflix' version will be a sci-fi series.

Recently, Netflix’s global head of television, Bela Bajaria, and head of drama development, Jinny Howe, dropped a major hint about Crash Landing On You’s American version and said that the Korean series was “was so specifically about North and South Korea.”

Jinny Howe said, “So, I think we’re gonna see if maybe we can make that divide a little bit more symbolic. We’re looking into sci-fi.” To this, Bela Bajaria added, “Well, you need a world, right? Because it is the culture clash of two people who don’t fit together but were meant for each other.”

In 2021, Studio Dragon's CEO Kang Cheol Gu revealed Crash Landing on You getting an American version. "We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix US in order to develop a remake of the drama 'Crash Landing On You'. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more,” was quoted as saying in his media interaction.

Starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in the lead roles, Crash Landing On You’s plot revolved around a paragliding mishap that drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea - and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide. The series became a global success and also possesses an IMDb rating of 8.7 currently.

The lead stars of the show, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in March 2022 after dating for a few years. In December, the duo’s agency announced that the couple had welcomed their first child, a boy. “Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy,” Son Ye-Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment said in a statement.