New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who wears heart on her sleeves when it comes to voicing her opinions. Due to this, she has often attracted criticism on social media platforms. Something like this happened recently after a Panga actress dropped an appreciation tweet for the first Asian female doctors. She compared the dressing sense of the ancient women with American torn clothes fashion.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared an old pic and wrote, "Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation, cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing."(sic)

Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation,cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing. pic.twitter.com/0k2yjUuF07 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

This tweet by the actress didn't go down well with the netizens and they bombarded her comment section citing her hypocrisy. One user posted her torn jeans pics and wrote, "Hypocrisy unlimited..." Whereas another wrote, "Kangana should be progressive minded as nothing wrong to wear any type of clothes like she wears varieties in her life too. So why be bothered of what others wearing?"

Here have a look at Twitterati's reactions:

Kangana should be progressive minded as nothing wrong to wear any type of clothes like she wears varieties in her life too. So why be bothered of what others wearing?



This is not the first time Kangana was slammed for criticising women's clothing sense. Earlier, she slammed international pop singer Rihanna for raising a question on people's silence on ongoing farmers' protest, by shaming her fashion sense. She has often slammed B-town celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, among others on their western clothing sense.

Also, she received great flak on Twitter after she compared herself with talented Hollywood stars. Kangana claimed that she has raw talent like Meryl Streep, an Oscar-winning actress, and skilled action capabilities like Gal Gadot.

On the work front, Kangana has kick-started with Tejas shooting. This year, she has two films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Thalaivi (April 23, 2021) and Dhaakad.

