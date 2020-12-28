Newlywed Gauahar Khan bumped into ex-flame Kushal Tandon, coincidentally they also shared the same seats on a flight. Know how the ex-couple reacted

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year we see celebs falling in love on reality-based show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. While some are still together, some have fallen apart and moved on in their respective lives, and one such couple was Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon. The duo gave serious love goals, however, soon, things erupted in their lives and their relationship ended on a bad note, however, they supported each other when needed.

Both the actors moved on in their lives, the gorgeous actress recently got married to the famous choreographer Zaid Darbar, singer Ismail Darbar's son, on 25th December. The duo had a dreamy wedding and looked stunning in every function whether it was haldi, mehndi or on their wedding. On the other hand, Kushal is still enjoying his singlehood and is engrossed in his work.

Now you all must be thinking why are we talking about the duo, then here we are, recently they both bumped into each other on the flight and not just this they also shared the same section of seats. Taking to IG handle, Kushal dropped some video clips wherein he can be seen talking about the ex-girlfriend whom he met into accidentally.

In the video, he said, "I met my sweet old friend, who has just got married and is sitting next to me. I'm not stalking her. I'm going to my hometown for a shoot. I'm so happy and she's looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad muje aapko asliyat main mubarak baat deni thi."

As per reports, Gauahar Khan was going to Lucknow for work, whereas, Kushal was also going to his hometown for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Zaid recently hosted a reception party for their family and industry friends wherein we saw Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode, Manish Malhotra among others attending the bash.

