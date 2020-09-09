New Delhi| Jagran News Desk| Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide on Tuesday. She was found hanging in her apartment in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, police said. The actor's mortal remains have reportedly been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

According to reports, the 26-year-old had entered her bed room on the pretext of taking a shower but did not come out for more than an hour forcing her family member to break open the door where her dead body was found. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared broughtd ead. Her family members have blamed the actor’s former friend Devaraju for the suicide.

Sravania did several Telugu TV serials including Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam.

Speaking with media persons, Sarvani's brother Shiva said that Devraj has been harassing her for money. "My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision,” he was quoted as saying by The News Minute. Meanwhile, Sravani's family has filed a police complaint against Devaraj.

Priyanka M Jain took to Instagram to pay condolences to Sravani. She wrote, "This wasn’t the way to go. My heart cries as I write this. Never thought that I would post it like this. Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to. Gonna miss you forever."

Priyanka and Sravanai worked together in the popular Telugu serial, Mounragam.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma