Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla's Secret Takes A Dark Turn In This Mystery-Thriller | Watch

JUHI CHAWLA is all set to make her web series debut with a thriller show 'Hush Hush'. Also starring Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, Hush Hush will stream on Prime Video on September 22. The show revolves around four rich friends, who try to hide their dark secrets from a cop. Sharing the trailer, Prime Video India wrote, "some secrets can’t be kept hush hush for too long. Hush Hush on Prime, September 22."

The official synopsis of Hush Hush reads, "After a dangerous encounter at a party, four friends find themselves hurling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets. As their safe, privileged world turns dark and dangerous, the secrets they keep become the bond for their survival. An intelligent cop is in pursuit, as the four friends try to keep up this deception."

The trailer starts with Juhi talking about her secret with her friends and the four friends encounter some dangerous situations. They come across a cop (played by Karishma Tanna) who tries to find out the truth.

The trailer looks intriguing and creates a perfect amount of mystery and suspense, without revealing too much about the plot. However, the audience was quick to point out the similarities between Hush Hush and the popular show Big Little Lies. One person questioned, "Is this a Hindi remake of Big Little Lies?"

Talking about her working on Hush Hush and collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Juhi said, "I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionized the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country. The plot of Hush Hush grasped my attention, and I knew in an instant that this is a special project that I’d love to work on. I have always been an admirer of the extraordinary work that Abundantia Entertainment produces and it was special to collaborate with Vikram and his wonderful team. I’m delighted to work alongside such phenomenal actors such as Soha, Shahana Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha and I am certain that audiences will resonate with the show and continue to bestow their love upon the show and me as I begin this new chapter.”

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Kopal Naithani and Ashish Pandey, Hush Hush will release on Prime Video on September 22.