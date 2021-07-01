Hungama 2 Trailer: The makers of Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash, have unveiled the trailer on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The makers of Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash, have unveiled the trailer on Thursday. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film will be releasing on the streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar. The movie is the sequel of Hungama that tickled the funny bones of viewers in 2003.

The trailer opens with Meezaan's character denying being a father of his college sweetheart Pranitha's child. In a wake to prove himself innocent, he seeks the help of Paresh Rawal, who will be reprising his role of Radheshyam Tiwari from the first film. As per the trailer, Paresh will misunderstand Meezaan and Shilpa's closeness to be an affair, and this is where the whole concept of comedy will take place.

The trailer gives the viewers glimpse of quirky dialogues and one-liners that will definitely tickle their funny bones. Also, to mark Shilpa Shetty's comeback, the makers have reprised the 90s famous song picturised on the actress 'Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali'.

The film will take you on a rollercoaster ride full of the comedy of errors and will keep you on the edges throughout the movie. The film will also mark the appearance of Akshaye Khanna in a cameo role. Well, it will be interesting to see what twist he adds with his entry in the film.

Here have a look at the trailer:

Taking to Instagram, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "It's here, it's here, it's here! Okay the film is almost here, but the trailer is HERE!!Your favorites #PareshRawal, @theshilpashetty @pranitha.insta @meezaanj @rajpalofficial @iam_johnylever ... (phew!) are coming back to tickle your funny bone!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

Hungama 2 marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood films after seven years. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever and Manoj Joshi, in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

