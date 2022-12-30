Huma Qureshi On Doing SonyLIV's Maharani, Says She 'Questioned' Herself Before Taking The Role

Huma Qureshi reprised her part of Rani Bharti in the second season of the SonyLIV series Maharani. In the political show, the actor portrays an uneducated housewife who abruptly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after an assassination attempt on her husband Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah). Huma earned numerous accolades for her performance in the historic drama.

In 2019, Huma made her web series debut with Netflix's Leila; however, she confessed that she was apprehensive about SonyLIV's series and portraying a mother of three. She was presented the role at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, and revealed that after hearing a narration of the plot over Zoom, she was impressed.

Speaking on an actors' roundtable on Bollywood Hungama, Huma said, "When I read it, there were a lot of concerns. One of them being the obvious that the industry has, i.e., it is the role of a female who has 2-3 kids of hers.

"If you do it, you might be slotting yourself. You still might have ten more years before you take up these kinds of roles. I would lie if I said I did not think about it or not questioned myself."

"But then I thought it was an amazing script, and I was so glad it happened during the pandemic because you get all the time to think about your reason of living or being an actor and basically all those existential questions that we all thought about or asked ourselves.

"I am very grateful as it was during that time, I got this script. I don't know maybe if I got this script during non-pandemic times, I would have not taken up the project and would have got distracted. It was only because I had all this time to really think about it."

Huma last featured as the femme fatale in Vasan Bala's Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling. She acted alongside Ajit in the Tamil film Valimai. Additionally, she had a cameo in the song Shikayat from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her next movie Tarla, she is portraying the renowned home chef Tarla Dalal in the biopic helmed by writer Piyush Gupta.