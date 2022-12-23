Huma Qureshi Amazed By Fans' Craze At Ajith Kumar-Starrer 'Valimai's 3 AM Show; 'We Got Mobbed'

Ajith Kumar is touted as one of the most successful actors in the South Film Industry. His super-hit latest venture Valimai shattered several records at the Box Office. The movie, which was made on the budget of 150 crores, collected Rs 232.80 crores worldwide.

Fans and celebs never miss out on a chance to appreciate their favourite actor and recently, actress Huma Qureshi gave a sneak-peak of how Ajith's fans celebrated him by watching the 3 AM show in the theatre.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bell Bottom star shared her experience of being a part of the celebrations of Ajith's films. "They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," said the actress, who played the role of a cop in Valimai.

She further noted, "When we were in Valimai in Chennai for a 3 AM show, it was madness and I had never seen anything like this before. Ajith sir, of course, doesn't promote his film so when my car entered, they put ghee, milk, flowers and we got mobbed." "It was nuts. I had never experienced anything like this and when we came out, again we got mobbed. They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," said Huma.

It is pertinent to note that Ajith was addressed with the title ‘Thala’ by his fans, but recently he asked them not to add any prefix to his name and call him by his OG name or AK.

Releasing a statement in 2021, he stated, "I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or Just AK and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all to have a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."