'Hum Saath Saath Hai: Karan Johar Shares Pics With Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput From Sidharth-Kiara's Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand yet intimate wedding is the talk of the town these days and fans can't get over the couple's fairytale-like wedding pictures. Karan Johar has now dropped some more pictures with guests on Instagram which includes Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as well.

Sharing the pictures, Karan Johar wrote, "Hum Saath Saath hai….#sidkiarakishaadi"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan can be seen posing with his close friends Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty, and stylist Tanya Gavir along with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Karan wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra for the wedding and posted a bunch of pictures from the wedding ceremony. He wrote, "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish, you’re the best! Love you!!!," he added.

Mira also took to social media and shared the pictures from the wedding. Sharing the pictures with Shahid, Mira wrote, "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in the presence of their friends and family. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The couple has also posted a video from their wedding in which Kiara can be seen making an entrance and dancing for Sidharth. For the video, they chose the song 'Ranjha' which is from their movie 'Shershaah'.

Sharing the story behind choosing this song, The Wedding Filmer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer)

Sidharth and Kiara were seen opposite each other in the film 'Shershaah' after which the couple started dating. They got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer.