'Hum Kisi Ke Saath...': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shenaaz Gill has been hitting the headline ever since rumours about her dating Raghav Juyal surfaced on the internet. Finally, the Punjabi actor reacted to the news at an event. Several media reports claim that Shehnaaz and Raghav became quite close with each other. Shehnaaz became a household name and won millions of hearts after she appeared in Bigg Boss.

Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted in Mumbai at her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch event, where the actress was asked to make comments on the rumours of her and Raghav Juyal's link-up.

In reply, the actor said if someone is spotted out for an outing with another co-actor or colleague then it doesn't mean they are in a relationship.

"Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," Shehnaaz was heard telling the media in a viral video from the event.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATTAR SHEHNAAZIAN (@shehnaazian_army)

However, even after getting irked, the 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' still posed happily for the shutterbugs at the event. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen looking gorgeous in a black top and red blazer.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Raghav will be reportedly sharing the screen space for the upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Earlier this month, several reports surfaced online that stated that both the actors are close to each other and are dating. However, Shehnaaz has refuted the news on social media by penning a post. "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment for the last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film," the actor wrote.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsala Rakh wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Several rumours also stated that Shehnaaz might be roped in for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan reprising their roles from the first part.