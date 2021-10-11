New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are back with the much-anticipated movie Hum Do Humare Do as the trailer of the film released on October 11. From the makers of Stree, Bala, and Mimi this movie is a comedy-drama that will make you laugh at the craziness that Raj and Kriti's love story will offer.

In the trailer, Rajkummar Rao who wants to marry Kriti adopts his parents for marrying her to fulfill her wish of "sweet family with a cute dog''. Playing the role of adopted parents Paresh Rawal and Ratna Shah ace their comedy timings. As the story went ahead series of events led to many crazy twists in the plot.

Helmed under Dinesh Vijan's production this film has something unique to offer as Indian film has never adopted parents before. have a look at the quirky plot of the film here.

Watch the trailer here

What becomes the highlight of the trailer when Ratna Pathak said in a comical way," Let's send Puroshotam to Shimla and say that he was drunk and fell from a cliff. I am ready to become a widow.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, “Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because, in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations."

Hum Do Humare Do will get released on October 29, 2021, at the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Apart from the above-mentioned stars movie also features Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. The movie is directed by Abhishek Jain.

Posted By: Ashita Singh