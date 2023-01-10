Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids For Wolverine Role, Says 'I Was Told The Side Effects'

Hugh Jackman has denied taking steroids to gain weight for his superhero roles. Together with his close buddy, actor Ryan Reynolds, he will reprise his role as Logan, also known as Wolverine, in the upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 3. The actor is now performing on Broadway for The Music Man. On January 15, he will give his final performance before having to get back in shape for Wolverine.

In the comic book adaption X-Men (2000), the actor made his breakthrough in Hollywood as Logan alongside co-stars Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, and Ian McKellen. Since then, Hugh has portrayed Wolverine in the films X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days Of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan (2017).

Alongside co-stars Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, and Ian McKellen in the comic book adaption of X-Men (2000), the actor made his breakthrough in Hollywood as Logan for the first time. Hugh has portrayed the character of Wolverine in many films since then, including X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), X-Men: First Class (2011), The Wolverine (2011), X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Logan (2017).

The actor addressed allegations that he used steroids to turn into the role during his recent appearance on HBO's chat show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. The journalist asked him that over the years, people have wondered, "Did he juice?"

Hugh replied, "No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world."

Last year, the actor appeared alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins in the family drama The Son. Hugh also stated that he has consistently declined offers to portray Wolverine as he had no desire in doing so, until he suddenly "felt it" in his gut to come back.

Getting to "punch the shit out of Ryan Reynolds every day" was also a nice motivator, he added. Given that the movie is expected to release next year, production on Deadpool 3 is scheduled to begin this year.