Hrithik Roshan’s SHOCKING Revelation: 'Was Almost On The Verge Of Depression During ‘War’ Shoot'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has reigned the Bollywood industry with his masculine charm delivering some hit classics. Known for his ripped physique and all-time body fitness goals, the actor opened up about his body transformation journey with his trainer on his podcast, where he also openly talked about his mental health condition during the shoot of his action film 'War.'

Hrithik Roshan interacted with his fitness trainer Kro Gethin who he recalled how he "was almost on the verge of depression" while shooting for his 2019s blockbuster release 'War.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Recalling those days, Hrithik Roshan said, "I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Concluding the topic, he said, "After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn't train and wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that's when I knew I needed to make a change in my life."

Hrithik Roshan also reflected light on his recent 12-week transformation journey, where he stated, "It doesn't feel like 12 weeks. It's been so engaging and entertaining. I have enjoyed this process so much. I have been visualizing this day for the past 3-4 years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Discussing more, he further said, "I knew there will be a point in my life when I will need this transformation once again because I was all over the place. I was resting on past glory."

Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines after he posted a picture of his ab-tastic picture which took the internet by storm. Hrithik captioned the picture and wrote, "Alright. Let's go. 2023."

'War' was a 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand and was a vigilante spy-action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Talking about his workfront, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Gayatri and Pushkar's 2022 release 'Vikaram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.